LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were shot late Monday night at a Louisville hotel.
It happened around midnight Monday outside the Red Roof Inn off Bishop Lane.
According to a news release from Louisville Metro Police, that's where responding officers found a man and woman who had both been shot. Both were taken to University Hospital. The man was in critical condition, police say, and the woman is expected to survive.
Police say a third victim from the same shooting showed up at Jewish Hospital a short time later suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transferred to University Hospital, and is expected to survive.
Police are still looking for a suspect. If you have any information about these shootings, call 574-LMPD.
