LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Two teenagers were killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash near Shawnee Golf Course in west Louisville Sunday night.
Louisville Metro Police Second Division Officers were called to the crash, in the 100 block of Northwestern Parkway, near West Market Street and Shawnee Park just before 8 p.m.
Police believe the Jeep Cherokee, which was driven by a female who is believed to be in her early teens, was traveling southbound on Northwestern Parkway when it veered off the road, striking a light pole and then wrapping around a tree.
A man, who does not want to be identified, told WDRB the SUV and a red car were racing up and down the street before the crash happened. He guessed the vehicles were going 60 or 70 miles per hour.
The man could hear the screeching tires then two loud bangs from his house across the street. He said neighbors came outside and tried to help get the three teenagers out of the SUV, but they couldn't open the doors. As they were calling 911, the man said the red car came back to the scene.
"It was three young teenagers that got out, and they was hollering, 'These cars are stolen!' And they was trying to get them out," the neighbor said.
The red car left and came back several times before police arrived, the man said.
"It's a shame and a sin," he said. "It was just tragic. The only thing I was thinking about was those parents and the rest of their families. It's a shame these young kids out here ended their life like this in a stolen car just joyriding."
The driver and male teenager in the backseat, whose name is also unknown, were taken to University of Louisville Hospital where they were both pronounced dead.
A third passenger in the front passenger seat, another juvenile male, was also transported to University Hospital with "minor injuries," according to police.
Elizabeth Ruoff, a spokeswoman with LMPD, says the department has confirmed that the vehicle was stolen. She said it is believed that speed played a role in the crash.
When WDRB asked LMPD Monday afternoon about the other teenagers and the red car, Ruoff said LMPD could not confirm anything at this time. LMPD also would not comment on whether or not there would be any charges.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the crash victims.
