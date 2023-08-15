LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Timothy Stone, 40, told police he had consumed several beers and "a shot of bourbon" when he accidentally shot and killed 16-year-old Bryce Stewart early Sunday morning, according to court documents.
Kentucky State Police said troopers responded to a shooting at 3775 Squiresville Road in Owenton at 1:21 a.m. Stone was arrested and charged with manslaughter.
According to the arrest report, Stone was showing Stewart his rifle.
"The suspect reported that he had (several) beers and a shot of bourbon when he pointed the rifle at the victim," the arrest report reads.
Documents reveal that Stewart suffered only one gunshot to the chest. He was pronounced dead by the Owen County coroner.
When WDRB spoke to the victim's sister, Kira Lasley on Monday, she did not speak to the details that surrounded the 16-year-old's death.
"Things happen, and there's nothing anybody can do," she said.
Stone is expected in court in Owen County on Thursday.
