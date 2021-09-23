EDITOR'S NOTE: This story contains graphic information.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Vine Grove, Kentucky, man has been arrested after police say the body of a woman was found duct-taped and wrapped in a sleeping bag in his truck Wednesday afternoon.
According to an arrest report, 29-year-old Denny Rumfelt showed up at his Vine Grove home just before 3 p.m. Wednesday and told his brother and parents that he killed a woman.
While standing in the doorway of his home, Rumfelt allegedly told his family that "it is wrapped up in carpet and has tape around it." He also told his family that he thought she was inside his truck.
Deputies with the Meade County Sheriff's Department were called to the scene. According to the arrest report, Rumfelt walked out of the house and surrendered.
After getting a warrant to search the a green 1997 GMC Sierra pickup truck, deputies looked inside and saw a multi-colored sleeping bag with gray duct tape wrapped around it, according the the court documents. Investigators say the sleeping bag was on the passenger side of the truck.
Deputies removed the bag from the truck and placed it on top of a piece of plexiglass.
When the coroner arrived, the duct tape was cut from the bag, and the body of an unidentified woman was removed. Investigators say she had duct tape around her mouth, as well as a piece of tape over her eyes.
At that point, Rumfelt was arrested.
During a subsequent interview, investigators say they found blood on his clothes and ears, as well as fresh cuts on his arm and finger. The cut on his arm required stitches.
Rumfelt is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. He is currently being held in the Meade County Detention Center.
