LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two years after an Evansville firefighter was shot and killed, his widow and her boyfriend have been charged with murder.
On February 26, 2019, Evansville Firefighter Robert Doerr, 51, was shot on Oakley Street as he returned to his home following a 12-hour shift.
Evansville Police said Thursday that Elizabeth Fox-Doerr and Larry Richmond Sr. are now charged with the murder.
Fox-Doerr has been at the Vanderburgh County jail since July 12, when she was arrested on perjury charges. Richmond, who was named as a person of interest early in the investigation, has been behind bars since 2019 on federal gun charges.
The arrests come as a result of a joint investigation involving multiple agencies including the Evansville Police Department, FBI, Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Vanderburgh County Cyber Crimes Task Force.
This story may be updated.
