LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One day after a judge reduced her bond to $25,000, the woman accused of abusing at least three infants at a Louisville day care was released from jail.
Racheal Flannery was released on home incarceration and told not to contact any victims or her work.
Police said Flannery is seen on surveillance video Sept. 28 repeatedly shoving a bottle into a 7-month-old's mouth before grabbing the child's head and squeezing it into her chest. She then "forcefully" put the victim in the crib and walked away, according to police.
Police said surveillance video then shows Flannery returning, picking the victim up, swinging the victim around and "forcefully" putting the child on the ground. She then can be seen forcing the bottle into the child's mouth and the child's head "can be seen shaking repeatedly on the video," according to court records. A moment later, police said she can be seen dropping the child on the floor.
According to court documents, the child was taken to Norton Children's Hospital for a bruise to the left cheek and upper arm and a cut on the lip.
Police said she also "violently handled" a 6-month-old on the same date.
The day care notified parents this week that it is cutting back hours because of lack of staffing.
