LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman who was shot at Westport Village on Friday night has died, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Police said the victim was found outside a store at Westport Village in east Louisville.
Lyndon Police Chief Robert Schroeder said it happened just before 8 p.m. in the 1300 block of Herr Lane.
Once on scene, officers found a woman who "appeared to have been shot undergoing treatment from bystanders," Schroeder said. She was transported to UofL Hospital to be treated for her injuries but died there Saturday.
Because of the nature of the crime, Lyndon police asked the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit to handle the investigation.
It's unclear if the woman lived or worked in the area. The nature of the shooting and what led up to it are also unclear. Schroeder said the woman was found outside when officers arrived on scene, and that it happened in the daylight while businesses in Westport Village were open.
The LMPD Homicide Unit's investigation is ongoing, but there are no suspects and have been no arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's online Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.