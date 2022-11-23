LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for LMPD, says at 11:30 a.m. officers were sent to South 32nd Street near West Broadway on a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.
She was taken to UofL Hospital in critical condition, according to Mitchell. Her current condition is not known.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
