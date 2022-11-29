LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville woman got a knock at her door, and when she opened it to see who it was, a man forced his way in and sexually assaulted her.
According to an arrest report, it happened early Monday morning at an apartment complex on Eelgrass Court, near the intersection of Greenwood Road and Feyhurst Drive, in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.
Police say 24-year-old Seth Irkoze did not know the woman when he forced his way into her apartment. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her.
The woman was able to fight him off long enough to get out of the apartment, but he chased her, grabbed her and forced her back inside.
Irkoze was arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department hours later and charged with first-degree sodomy, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree burglary and first-degree sexual abuse.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.