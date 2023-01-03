LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a woman was found shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood.
An LMPD Spokesperson says the shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning on West Kentucky Street.
Officers found an adult female who had been shot. EMS was called, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating what is Louisville's fourth murder of 2023. There are no suspects.
Rev. Leonard Boyd says his granddaughter woke him up in the middle of the night, after she heard multiple gunshots right outside their front door.
He says she was visibly shaken after going outside and seeing the woman he estimated to be in her 20s in a car, slumped over the steering wheel with the window rolled down.
To him, it seemed the woman knew her killer.
Boyd says he did not know the woman, and even checked with neighbors and friends to make sure everyone was accounted for.
Boyd says he and other long-time residents on his block have worked to curb the violence in their street.
"It was just so stunning to me it was someone’s daughter, sister, auntie, something that got murdered out here. It really hurt me to see it because now we have no remorse for life. No regret on doing anything. The young lady, I don’t know, what could have happened? What went on that was worth her life? There’s nothing that can be done that's worth a life." Boyd says.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here.
