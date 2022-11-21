LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD Ofc. Beth Ruoff said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Louis Coleman Drive, which is near Interstate 264, around 10 p.m. The woman was found on 15th Street and Broadway.
She was taken to University Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
There are no suspects in custody.
Anyone with information about a shooting is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
