LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot near Shively on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Seventh Street Road, near Berry Boulevard, around 3:15 a.m. That's where officers found a woman who had been shot.
Smiley said the woman was alert and conscious while being taken to University Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
