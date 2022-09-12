LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Zoneton firefighters say they responded to three fires overnight "that concern fire officials."
All the fires were in vacant buildings and vehicles, and had multiple points of origin, according to Rich Carlson, a spokesperson for the Zoneton Fire Department.
The first fire happened on North Williams Place, the next was on East Blue Lick Road, and the third was on Velva Drive.
"All three fires are suspicious in origin," Carlson said in a news release.
Carlson said Zoneton firefighters needed help from neighboring fire departments, putting a strain on resources.
Anyone with information is asked to call Zoneton Fire Marshal Tracey Key at 502-955-8076.
