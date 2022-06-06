LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People are walking across the country to raise awareness for wounded veterans.
Andrew Lee, who never served in the U.S. military, wanted to give back in his own way by raising awareness and funds for the Wounded Warrior Project.
Lee started in Virginia Beach. He passed Louisville on Monday, going over the Big Four Bridge. He plans to walk to California.
Lee goes about 40 miles a day, but the distance isn't the hardest part. He said the weather can be challenging.
"I got a rain coat, don't work the best because of the traffic," Lee said.
With around 2,000 miles left on his journey, Lee wants to be finished in about 90 days.
The Wounded Warrior Project helps men and women who have received physical and mental injuries while serving in the U.S. military.
