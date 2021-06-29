LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Monday was a "magical day" for the Kentucky Humane Society.
A dog named Mama Bear arrived at the shelter last week "very pregnant" and was "expected to give birth at any time," KHS said in a Facebook post.
On Monday, staff members helped her deliver nine healthy pups. They say the little family is "doing fabulous" and "Mama Bear is an incredible parent already and taking good care of her little ones."
Mama Bear and her puppies will be fostered by a KHS veterinarian. The nonprofit says Mama Bear and the the puppies will be up for adoption in at least eight to 10 weeks, once the puppies are old enough.
