LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Hackers have breached the computer network of the Lawrence County, Indiana, government, damaging “multiple critical systems,” the county said. The county’s 911 system was not affected.
Local law enforcement and government authorities have notified state agencies, including Indiana State Police, the Secretary of State and the Department of Homeland Security, the county said on Facebook.
County officials said they could not yet say what type of attack the hackers perpetrated, but that “multiple critical systems have been impacted in all county offices.”
Telephone services in most county offices were not operational, though phones in the sheriff’s office still worked.
County officials first reported the attack Thursday afternoon and held an emergency meeting involving information technology, emergency management, county commissioners, the sheriff, clerk and auditor.
“Please be patient with all county offices until the situation is resolved,” county officials said in the Facebook post.
In an update on Friday, the county said officials were working with state experts to “continue to assess” the extent of the cyberattack’s damage.
“All Lawrence County office holders and employees are pulling together as a team to continue serving the public,” the post read.
