LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- CycLOUvia is set to return to Main Street this weekend. It started back in 2012.
The open streets event is happening on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. The event is aimed at improved the community's physical and mental health.
There will be family-friendly activities, including CirqueLouis performers, a Squallis Puppeteers parade, free 2-hour bike shares, chalk murals and community yoga.
Other activities include a pop-up skate park and a batting cage in front of Slugger Field.
There will also be performances at the KFC Yum! Center plaza and the Kentucky Center for the Arts.
Main Street will be closed to traffic between 10th Street and Wenzel Street. There will be facilitated crossings at 8th Street, 2nd Street and Clay Street.
