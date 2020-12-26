LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials at AT&T say damage from a bombing that took place in Nashville on Christmas Day is causing disruptions to some communications services in Louisville.
"I can confirm services in Louisville have been disrupted by the bombing yesterday in Nashville," wrote Jim Kimberly, director of corporate communications for AT&T Global Media Relations, in a statement. "We are working as quickly as possible to restore service."
Kimberly said AT&T is providing updates on the progress of service restoration HERE.
WDRB has received reports from downtown Louisville businesses that are experiencing outages.
On Saturday, the Louisville Free Public Library said it had been impacted.
"Due to the explosion in Nashville yesterday affecting AT&T's services, network services at the Library are down," the Library said in a Facebook post. "At this time, LFPL.org and associated applications, computer services, and our phone lines are unavailable."
The library said computer use appointments at the library would be canceled until the network is restored.
"We are providing curbside pickup of materials, but ask for your patience since it isn't possible to call into the Library branch at this time," the Facebook post added. "Please help spread the word and we apologize for the inconvenience."
Additionally, the Butchertown Grocery says it is experiencing similar outages.
"Due to the explosion in Nashville, TN yesterday, our phones are down," the grocery posted on social media. "Thankfully, we still have an online ordering option that you can access via Facebook, Instagram, or our website. We are sorry for the inconvenience. Our hearts are with everyone affected in Nashville."
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.