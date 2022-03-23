LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Police is asking for the public's help to finding the person responsible for tens of thousands of dollars of damage at an electrical substation.
Police said Monday afternoon someone stole electrical components from a substation off Woodland Drive. That substation is managed by Nolin Rural Electric Cooperative and Eastern Kentucky Power. Police said service was disrupted after the theft.
Police said it will cost around $37,000 to make repairs and replace the stolen copper.
The nature of the crime has police concerned.
"Even more importantly, it's extremely dangerous," said Chris Denham, the public affairs officer for the Elizabethtown Police Department.
"It's not only dangerous for the suspect while committing the offense. It's dangerous for responding police officers. It's dangerous for utility workers who are tasked to make these repairs. And frankly, it's ridiculous."
Denham said he is confident the suspects will be identified and arrested.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call police or the Hardin County Crime Stoppers at 800-597-8123. A cash reward is being offered for successful tips.
