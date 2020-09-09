LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday that despite rumors circulating on a possible imminent announcement in the Breonna Taylor case, his office remains without a "specific timeline."
"My office has endeavored since day one to find the truth and pursue justice, wherever that may take us and however long that may take," he said in a social media post.
Statement regarding the ongoing investigation into the death of Ms. Breonna Taylor. pic.twitter.com/U3BXkNCFhM— Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) September 9, 2020
Late last month, Cameron received the FBI's ballistics report in the Taylor case, but he said it could be a while before it is released to the public.
Taylor's death at the hands of Louisville Metro Police officers in March prompted protests in Louisville and around the country, with some calling for the officers involved in the raid to be criminally charged.
