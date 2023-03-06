LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit is feeding people who are out of food after severe weather last week.
Dare to Care sent out its mobile food pantry on Monday to support people who were forced to toss out their food due to loss of power. The food pantry offers fresh produce and non-perishable items.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said the nonprofit is helping people who need it most.
"During challenging times like this, you really see the love of our community come out," Greenberg said. "So thank you to everyone that's helped not just their own families but others who are in need."
Thank you @daretocarefb for helping supply food to those who lost groceries during the power outages. Stop by now:- Catholic Enrichment Center 3146 W Broadway, until 12pm- Newburg Community Center 4810 Exeter Ave, 1pm - 3pm- Stephen's Baptist Church 1018 S 15th St, 5pm - 7pm pic.twitter.com/8FAq9lLaFk— Mayor Craig Greenberg (@LouisvilleMayor) March 6, 2023
A mobile pantry will be at Stephen's Baptist Church from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday.
A mobile food pantry will be set up on Monday and Tuesday at numerous locations:
- Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 West Broadway, 10 a.m. to noon
- Newburg Community Center, 4810 Exeter Avenue, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Stephen's Baptist Church, 1018 South 15th Street, 5 to 7 p.m.
On Tuesday, Dare to Care will fortify its two currently scheduled mobile pantries:
- Portland PACT, 2500 Portland Avenue, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
- Holy Name Catholic Church, 2922 South Fourth Street, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
