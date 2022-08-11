LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police cruiser was customized after a donation.
Jeffersontown Police Department donated a cruiser to the Dawson Springs Police Department in December after deadly tornadoes.
The cruiser is now being used by the Dawson Springs Independent School System School Resource Officer. The police department kept the design and car a secret until its unveiling at the school.
The redesign was done by a graphics company in Lawrenceburg.
