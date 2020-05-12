LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana election officials said they are seeing a rising number of Hoosiers opting to mail their ballots.
The Indiana primary is three weeks away.
The Hamilton County clerk’s office, north of Indianapolis, already has received more than 10,000 absentee ballots.
People who plan to vote in person will, in many counties, have to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Hamilton County Clerk Kathy Williams said her staff have bought tape to mark off floors.
“The secretary of state’s office is sending us supplies for masks, and gloves and cleaning supplies … hand sanitizer,” she said.
Voters have until May 21 to complete an absentee ballot application. Officials expect results to take a little longer because of an increase in absentee voters.
