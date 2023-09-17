LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of I-265 near the Beulah Church Road exit were blocked Sunday morning after a deadly crash.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis said the crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. The preliminary investigation reveals a pickup truck with two men passengers inside were traveling northbound on the Snyder at the time of the crash.
LMPD said the driver lost control and struck a vehicle parked in the emergency lane. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was transported to University Hospital with serious injuries.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
Crews will reopen on the Gene Snyder near Beulah Church Road once debris is cleaned up and reconstruction is complete.
