LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found dead in the Algonquin neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
Officers from LMPD's Second Division responded to a call of a person down in the 1600 block of Brashear Drive, according to a news release. That's between S. 13th Street and S. 11th Street.
When officers arrived, they located an adult, whose sex and age are unknown, who was "obviously deceased."
The Medical Examiner has not yet released the cause and manner of death.
