LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After human remains were identified as those of missing Louisville man Bret Broffman Jr., the Glasgow Police Department is investigating the case as potentially criminal.
Broffman was last seen June 5, 2017. The 27-year-old had just moved to Louisville after growing up in Mt. Washington. Two days later, his car was found abandoned in Glasgow. Detectives initially believed Broffman was headed to the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Tennessee.
“It didn’t help that back when we initially found the car, we did not find the body," Glasgow Police Det. Mickey Atwood. "The problem with that was the area where the body was in, during the summer time, is massively overgrown. We had multiple teams go out and do searches and just did not happen to walk across the remains.”
In April 2018, the Louisville Metro Police Department helped in the search by sending the department’s helicopter to Glasgow.
“When they did, they noticed a femur bone and the clothing,” Atwood said.
LMPD then notified Glasgow detectives, and the remains were sent to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office. Atwood said they needed to rely on DNA in order to identify the remains, because Broffman did not have recent dental records that could be compared. Tuesday, more than a year after the remains were located, Atwood said the medical examiner officially identified the remains as those of Broffman’s after the DNA made a positive match.
“We had basically been on a holding pattern until we knew whose body we had,” Atwood said.
Now, the detective can proceed in the investigation, which he is calling criminal. However, he said since it is early in the investigation, he does not want to jump to any conclusions and hopes no one else will jump to conclusions, either.
“We are working it as a criminal investigation until we can prove otherwise,” Atwood said. “So at this point, we’ll go back and try to come up with a good timeline for back when he did disappear: where he’d been, what he’d been doing, who he’d been with.”
Atwood said he intends to re-interview everyone who was initially interviewed when this was a missing person’s case. He hopes that could lead to details that might not have been understood before. He said there could be physical evidence that was found with the remains or in Broffman’s car, which was returned to the family after it was processed, that could help in the investigation. However, Atwood could not go into detail since it is an active case.
Broffman’s father said the family is overwhelmed with the news and asked for time to process everything before making a statement. However, he did say he hopes his son will never be forgotten.
Atwood said it is the department’s intention to find answers for Broffman’s family.
“I just want to do my best on this case to get closure for the family," Atwood said. "No matter what that is."
If you were a witness, saw Broffman before he disappeared or have any information you want to share, call the Glasgow Police Department at (27)0-651-6165 and ask for Det. Mickey Atwood.
Related Stories:
- Remains found in Glasgow identified as missing Louisville man
- Family hopes new reward will bring home man missing since June
- LMPD still searching for Louisville man missing since leaving for Bonnaroo
- LMPD searching for Louisville man missing since leaving for Bonnaroo 2 weeks ago
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.