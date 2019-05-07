Bret Broffman Jr.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Glasgow, Ky., said remains found last year are Bret Broffman Jr. who disappeared back in 2017.

Initially, authorities said the Louisville man was heading to the Bonnaroo Music Festival, but his parents later said they didn't think that was the case.

Broffman's vehicle was found abandoned in Glasgow just a couple days after he was last seen.

His remains were found off of Veterans Outer Loop in 2018.

