Crews removing sign from former site of Greyhound bus station in downtown Louisville. (Photo by: Travis Kircher / WDRB)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The wrecking ball could soon swing into the old Greyhound bus station.

There's a wrecking permit application submitted to tear down the old downtown location at 7th and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

LDG Development now owns the property and plans to build a five-story apartment building called "Grey on Ali" which will be affordable housing.

According to the city's notice, the permit can't be issued until at least Sept. 1 if it's approved.

Greyhound's Louisville bus stop is now in the 1200 block of West Broadway.

