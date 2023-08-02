LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The wrecking ball could soon swing into the old Greyhound bus station.
There's a wrecking permit application submitted to tear down the old downtown location at 7th and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
LDG Development now owns the property and plans to build a five-story apartment building called "Grey on Ali" which will be affordable housing.
According to the city's notice, the permit can't be issued until at least Sept. 1 if it's approved.
Greyhound's Louisville bus stop is now in the 1200 block of West Broadway.
