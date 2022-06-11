LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For those local basketball fans that grew up in the 1990s, the Dirt Bowl tournament was a rite of passage.
Former Dirt Bowl player, Keith Floyd, sees himself in the young players.
Reminiscing about his high school and college basketball days, he's happy to watch the youth of Louisville and beyond take part in the classic tournament.
“It’s the community, man, it’s us," he said. “It puts a smile on my face."
With the violent crime and gun violence Louisville has seen over the years, Floyd said, "you can come here, and people enjoy their selves.”
The first Dirt Bowl was held at Algonquin Park in 1969, two years later the tournament moved to Shawnee Park.
It gained popularity thanks in part to college and professional stars who took to the court, like Floyd.
"This is home for me and people that know me and know my story," said Floyd. "I miss this, but I'm back now."
This year's tournament emphasizes violence prevention services.
The Dirt Bowl is livening up Shawnee Park. The historical tradition is what many folks, around the region, look forward to each year. Longtime goers tell me it enhances family involvement, supports Black-owned businesses and strengthens community and organization bonds. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/OAUhTuisUg— Breon Martin (@BreonMartin) June 11, 2022
The Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods were among several Black-owned vendors, including Floyd's Long Shots Café & Bar.
“We the home of the deep-fried burrito so if anybody copycat, we will sue," Floyd said jokingly.
The annual basketball event is more than just a tournament to some. For Floyd it's a reunion enhancing the bond between families, the community and local organizations.
"Why wouldn't I want help the Dirt Bowl," Floyd said.
More than 20 teams are competing in the annual basketball tournament that lasts for seven weeks. Games are played from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
To keep up with teams and standings for the Dirt Bowl tournament, click here.
Related Stories:
- Dirt Bowl 2022 opens Saturday in Louisville's Shawnee Park with basketball and fun
- Louisville's Dirt Bowl basketball tournament returns to Shawnee Park
- Ben Watkins, co-founder of Louisville's Dirt Bowl basketball tournament, dies
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.