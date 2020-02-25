LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police chase through two states that turned into a shootout in Harrison County has now left the suspect and his wife dead.
The chase remains under investigation by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, but dispatch calls from Meade County paint a clearer picture of what happened.
"He backed off him a little bit, because they at one point was 120," dispatch says. "They are just outside of Corydon, headed into Corydon and getting ready to hit our stop sticks."
The chase started in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, and ended in Corydon at Highway 62 and State Road 135. Police say Lewis and his wife, Alisha, were driving a stolen SUV. Officers used spike strips to stop the SUV, after which police said the couple started shooting at officers, who returned fire. Alisha Lewis turned the gun on herself and died. Brandon Lewis was taken to the hospital, where he died several days later.
It turned into a police shootout where the chase ended at the intersection of Highway 62 and State Road 135 in Corydon. The Harrison County sheriff said Brandon Lewis fired at officers, and they fired back.
The Jefferson County Coroner sad Brandon Lewis died Thursday from several gunshot wounds. But where he was shot and how many times hasn't been released.
"They chased them, and then they stopped chasing them, and then they got sight of them again, and they started chasing them again, and our guys got involved, so I called (Maj. Brandon Wright)," dispatch said. "Brandon said terminate. They've terminated high speed, but they haven't, you know? They're still following them, so I don't know what the f*** is going on."
It started in Breckinridge County and moved through Meade County and onto Harrison County.
The Meade County sheriff said his deputies continued to follow but only in support, because the case didn't fit the department's chase policy that Wright reminded them.
"Our guys can be there for support, but (Wright's) order still stands," the Meade County Sheriff's Office says. "They will not engage in any pursuit."
But other agencies did continue to chase. The Irvington Police Department and Breckinridge County Sheriff's Department have yet to respond to a request for their chase policies.
Investigators said Brandon and Alisha Lewis were driving a stolen SUV from Louisville with a stolen license plate from Bowling Green.
The Harrison County sheriff said his office continues to investigate, including how many shots were fired by the suspect and two Irvington County officers and one Breckinridge County deputy. Irvington Police said its two officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave. Breckinridge County said its deputy involved in the shooting just returned from one week of paid administrative leave.
The names of the officers involved in the shooting haven't been released. Corydon and Brandenburg police departments were also involved in the chase.
