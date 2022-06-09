LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Yard work puts tens of thousands of people in the hospital every summer.
UofL Health says emergency rooms across the country see around 85,000 lawnmower and landscaping injuries a year.
Those injuries range from minor burns and cuts on hands and feet to amputations and accidentally backing over children with the mower.
"If you have a child under 6 years old -- I know I have as I have two 5 year olds -- get them out of the yard. When you're mowing, there's no reason for them to be out there. So less than 6, make it a child-free zone. Just do not have them out there. That in itself will help with a lot of these injuries," said Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Jennifer Huffstickler. "Because as I said, these kids are sneaky, they come up behind you, you have no idea they're there."
Huffstickler said there are ways to prevent lacerations of fingers, hands, projectiles. "A lot of the motors have guards, keep those guards on. They’ll help those projectile injuries that are happening, will also help prevent hands and feet from getting up underneath the mower. Before you mow, make sure you pick up any particles in the yard. Rocks, toys, anything like that that when it gets hit it can impale anyone."
Dehydration is also a concern for people doing yard work in high temperatures. Doctors say education and awareness are the best ways to prevent trips to the ER.
