FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Newly obtained records show an apartment complex failed its fire marshal inspection twice in the months before a deadly fire.
The fire happened at Leawood Square Apartments on the morning of Sept. 30, 2021. Zephany Rushin, 21, and Quiana Miller-Walker, 20, died.
At least six others were injured in the fire.
Inspection documents from Frankfort Fire and EMS show the apartment complex had out-of-date smoke alarms and faulty fire alarms.
The first inspection happened in July. Then in August, a follow-up report said nothing had changed.
Witnesses told WDRB News at the time of the fire that they didn't hear any alarms going off. Ibrahim Muhammad, 24, was charged with arson and two counts of murder along with other charges.
He was expected to appear in court Monday for a trial, but that is now postponed until likely sometime next year, according to the Franklin County Commonwealth's Attorney.
