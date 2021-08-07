LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The dog days of summer were in full force for the opening of a Jeffersontown business Saturday.
Club K9, a "doggy focused bar" and dog park, is now open year-round on Taylorsville Road.
The facility features a place for owners and their dogs to play, complete with a full bar, TVs, running areas, foundations and splashpad.
Owners say its an amenity that wasn't nearby and took two years to create.
"They can come out and bring their pooch and their dog can come out and run off leash," co-owner of Club K9 Marilyn Parker said. "We've got two acres pretty much off leash and the dogs make friends too and it's just really fun."
Owners are required to show vaccination records of their dogs before playing on the property.
The cost to get into Club K9 is $10 daily, $40 a month or $250 a year for one dog.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.