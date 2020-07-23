LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The sheriff's office in Crawford County Indiana asked residents not to call if people fail to comply with the mask mandate.
On Monday, a mask mandate will go into effect, and Gov. Eric Holcomb said people who do not comply could be charged with a misdemeanor.
However the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the crime is not enforceable by deputies.
Instead, the office asked residents to call the Crawford County Health Department.
