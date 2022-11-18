LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As you get ready to slice into that Thanksgiving Day turkey, make sure you don't fall prey to these three turkey myths!
MYTH No. 1: Refrigerating a whole cooked turkey is safe.
It's not. A whole cooked turkey doesn't cool quickly enough. That puts it at risk for bacterial growth. Instead, carve the turkey into smaller pieces so it will cool faster in the refrigerator.
MYTH No. 2: Thawing a turkey on the counter is safe.
It's not. (It wouldn't be on this "myths" list if it were true!) Once a turkey has been at room temperature for more than two hours, bacteria grows rapidly. Instead, thaw it in the refrigerator. You should allow for approximately 24 hours of thawing time for every four to five pounds of turkey.
MYTH No. 3: My pop-up timer is enough to know if my turkey is fully cooked.
Pop-up timers are disposable thermometers used to measure a turkey's temperature. They are wonderful inventions, but you should use a food thermometer in addition to a pop-up timer to check the turkey's internal temperature. The turkey must reach 165 degrees Fahrenheit in the following locations: the thickest part of the breast, the innermost part of the thigh and the innermost part of the wing.
Got more questions? You can always call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854), send an email to MPHotline@usda.gov, or chat live by clicking here from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.
The Meat and Poultry Hotline is also open on Thanksgiving Day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eastern Time.
To learn more, visit the Holiday Food Safety for Home Cooks web page by clicking here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.