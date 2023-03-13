LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Words are often what sell us on going to a certain spot to grab a bite to eat. Those words have always been one of Matt Rich's specialties.
The chef and owner at a Louisville hole in the wall called Gourmet Provisions likes to keep it real.
"I don't want you to hang out and eat," Rich said. "I'm serious. It's hard to hear your complaints, when you're at your house."
That could explain the decor at Gourmet Provisions.
"I think the dead flowers and dead plants kind of wrap everything together," Rich said with a smile.
Every dish is served up with a side of snark on the restaurant's Facebook page.
Some posts are about picky customers.
"I don't like spiced cherry cream sauce," Matt read from his cell phone. "Don't get the dish. I don't go to McDonald's, order a Big Mac, and say I don't like thousand island, pickles, onions, and sesame seeds."
Other posts are when he dabbles in the exotic. He's worked with kangaroo, ostrich and python. He's made curry out of the snake.
"When I sold it, I was like, this is terrible, and they still bought it," Rich said while laughing.
If you weed through the dead plants and sarcasm, and find the reviews, you'll see this spot is no joke.
"I have the original Jack Fry's chef back there," Rich explained.
That part is not snark.
"Everything there is amazing. Matt's a *******, but in a good way," wrote a different Mat on Facebook.
Victoria wrote: "This place is a gold mine of delicious food and sarcasm, a gem."
Rich's helpings of honesty are apparently good for the soul and stomach.
Gourmet Provisions is located at 9407 Westport Road in Lyndon.
