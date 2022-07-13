LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A double shooting in the Newburg neighborhood overnight sent two people to the hospital, one of them in critical condition.
Officers from LMPD's 6th Division responded to a call of a shooting on Rural Way around 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release. That's just off Shepherdsville Road, near Appliance Park.
When officers arrived they found the victims -- a man and a teen -- with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. The teen was taken to Norton Children's Hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening, according to the release.
LMPD is still looking for suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or provide info online at the crime tip portal.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.