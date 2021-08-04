LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A double shooting suspect tackled by a Louisville Metro Police officer last week is now facing a federal charge.
The federal grand jury in Louisville charged Laron Weston, 28, on Wednesday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Weston is accused of shooting two women in a south Louisville parking lot on Manslick Road, near Gagel Avenue, around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, July 26, according to police.
A few hours after the shooting, officers spotted Weston and attempted a traffic stop. An arrest report states Weston "fled from police so recklessly" that he eventually crashed and continued on foot with a loaded handgun.
Body camera video released last week from the foot chase shows LMPD Officer Joseph Hardison sprinting toward Weston, who appears to lower a gun, and tackling him in an attempt to disarm him.
LMPD said Hardison tackled Weston after he had pointed a gun at another officer involved in the chase.
Hardison was able to get the gun away from Weston and put him in handcuffs. Authorities say he's in state custody on a federal arrest warrant and is awaiting transfer to federal custody.
If convicted, Weston could be sentenced to up to 10 years behind bars. He will be sentenced by a federal district court judge.
