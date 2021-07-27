LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say the man accused of shooting two women in a south Louisville parking lot crashed a car and pointed a loaded gun at an officer before police were able to subdue him.
The shooting happened in front of the Cox's Smoker's Outlet in the 4900 block of Manslick Road, near Gagel Avenue, shortly after 1:15 p.m. on Monday.
When officers arrived, they found two women who had been shot. Both women were transported with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.
Through investigation, police determined that the suspected shooter -- later identified as 28-year-old Laron Weston -- was driving a red Hummer, according to an arrest report. An officer eventually spotted the vehicle and tried to stop Weston, but he sped off, according to the report.
"The suspect wantonly disobeyed direction to stop and fled from police so recklessly he eventually crashed in the area of 4622 S. 3rd St., causing damage in excess of $1,000 to another vehicle," the arrest report states.
After the crash, police say Weston tried to run away, at one point pointing a loaded .40 caliber handgun at an officer who was chasing him. The officer and Weston both wrestled for control of the weapon before Weston was finally placed into custody.
Police say at one point Weston said, "Nobody shoots at my people."
Officers say they found a black fanny pack Weston tossed during the chase, containing suspected oxycodone, hydrocodone and MDMA pills, as well as a small baggie of marijuana.
Additionally, there were .40 caliber shells inside Weston's car, according to police.
Weston was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree assault, fleeing or evading police on foot, fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, wanton endangerment of a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief, trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections. He appeared in court for arraignment Tuesday morning, where a judge increased his bond to $10,000.
