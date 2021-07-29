LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Newly released body camera footage from the Louisville Metro Police Department shows an intense and dangerous foot chase and arrest of a shooting suspect.
The shooting happened in south Louisville on Monday around 1:15 p.m. in the 4900 block of Manslick Road, near Gagel Avenue, an LMPD spokesperson said at the time.
Responding officers found two women who had been shot. They were taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries. LMPD has not yet provided an update on their conditions.
A few hours later, Officer Mike Faulkner spotted the vehicle of the suspect, 28-year-old Laron Weston, and attempted a traffic stop.
According to an arrest report, Weston "fled from police so recklessly" that he eventually crashed, causing at least $1,000 in damage to another vehicle on South 3rd Street. He then fled on foot "with a loaded handgun," which police said created "a substantial risk of serious physical injury or death" to police and pedestrians in the area. Faulkner said Weston pointed the gun at him, according to the citation.
The body camera footage shows Officer Joseph Hardison sprinting to catch up with Weston, who appears to lower the gun as Hardison closes in and tackles Weston to the ground and attempts to disarm him and prevent him from firing. Neither officer fired their weapon.
Weston's arrest citation says that gun was a .40 caliber handgun, and that several .40 caliber shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting and in Weston's vehicle.
Officers said as he was detained, Weston said "Nobody shoots at my people." The arrest citation says Weston tossed a bag with suspected oxycodone, hydrocodone and MDMA pills during the pursuit. Police also found a baggie of marijuana with the pills.
Police say Weston is a convicted felon and now faces a long list of charges, including assault, fleeing or evading police, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief and several drug charges. Weston appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday, where a judge increased his bond to $10,000.
You can watch the body camera footage below, or by clicking here.
