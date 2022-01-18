LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family and friends of a Louisville woman who died in the custody of the Jackson County jail last July are again demanding answers after hearing newly released audio of her crying for help for hours before she died

About three dozen people showed up at the Jackson County Courthouse on Tuesday morning for a routine county commissioners meeting meant to address concerns from the community. But the meeting grew quickly as supporters of Ta'Neasha Chappell addressed commissioners about her death. 

Chappell was 23 when she died in the custody of the Jackson County Jail where she was being held for shoplifting and leading police on a high-speed chase. She begged for help for more than 15 hours before her death, telling staff she needed help at least 14 times through the jail's intercom system, according to audio recordings released by the attorney representing her family. 

[Related: 'I need help': Audio reveals slow, painful death for Louisville mother in custody of southern Indiana jail]

Chappell died shortly after she arrived at the hospital July 16. The Jackson County ER records show doctors initially thought Chappell consumed anti-freeze. A toxicologist listed the cause of death as probable toxicity but couldn't determine the substance so her cause of death remains undetermined.

Prosecutors found no negligence, and no charges have been filed in her death. 

The three commissioners present at Tuesday's meeting said they can't comment on the case since it's pending. Some of the group's top demands call for firing the sheriff and everyone who was involved in Chappell's death.

During the meeting, the group played audio clips from Chappell's final hours alive for the commissioners. Commissioner Bob Gillaspy admitted that the group probably knew more about Chappell's case than he did.

Many people who spoke during the meeting were emotional and claimed Chappell's death was pure negligence. Others in the group tried to directly address Sheriff Rick Meyer, who was in the room, but the county attorney said speakers could only address the commissioners.

This is not the first time the group has rallied for Chappell, and members said they will continue to make the drive to Brownstown until they get answers and people are held accountable. 

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.