LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a Louisville woman who died in jail custody said a new toxicology report leaves more questions than answers.
Ta'Neasha Chappell died July 16 at the hospital after she was in custody at the Jackson County Jail in Indiana. Witnesses said she was sick and asked for medical help.
"It's not OK and it's not fair," said Ronesha Murrell, Chappell's sister. "It's not OK to have our bodies in their cell and not answer and be accountable to what happens to us."
The 23-year-old Louisville woman was arrested in May related to a shoplifting case. Doctors said Chappell's lab results pointed to a possible poisoning.
EMS records reveal the call for an ambulance didn't come until after 3 p.m. the day after she began struggling. In the more than 15 hours that passed, former FBI agent Doug Kouns said Chappell collapsed in a common area, was hauled back to her cell then moved to a holding cell with another inmate, Patrick Perkins, who finally made enough noise to get her to a hospital.
The Jackson County EMS report said Chappell was shackled on the way to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, cuffed at her wrist and ankles. EMTs drove "non-emergency" to the hospital, meaning no lights or sirens reporting "General Weakness."
Her family just talked to investigators about her toxicology results.
"Their tests came back. They didn't find anything in my sister's system at all besides marijuana. They said a very little trace of marijuana," Murrell said. "That's all we are getting so far. We were informed they want to do a sit-down now with the ER doctor, the pathologist and medical examiner, and we're not allowed to attend, and now it's just a waiting game."
The family is helping organize a rally on Tuesday is from 10am to 1pm in front of the Jackson County Courthouse. Until Freedom and other groups are expected to be there.
"This is not a game anymore," said Lavita McClain, Chappell's mother. "Police have been getting away with it too long, and it's time for us as a community to stand up and put a stop to it."
"I would love everybody to come out with us Nov. 16 and say her name, just get involved," Murrell added.
There will be a bus that can take people to the rally in Brownstown, Indiana. The pickup location Tuesday is at the Kroger store at Broadway and 28th Street at 8:30 a.m.
