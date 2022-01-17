LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "I need help."
These are the cries of the Louisville woman who died in Jackson County Indiana jail custody begging for help behind bars hours before her death.
Ta'Neasha Chappell begged for help behind bars for more than 15 hours before her death telling corrections staff she needed help at least 14 times through the jail's intercom system according to audio recordings released Monday by the attorney representing her family.
"It's gut-wrenching," Attorney Sam Aguiar said. "She's dying and there's plenty of time to save her."
Chappell's first call for help came around 8 p.m. on July 15. An ambulance wasn't called until 3 p.m. the next day and the 23-year-old mother died within two hours of arriving at Schneck Medical Center.
"For me to know she spent her last 24 hours in pain and suffering is just, there are no words for it," Chappell's brother Jeffontae McClain said. "It's unfathomable. I don't know how people could really listen to her cry out for help and could see she was withering away just not care."
Chappell's family is now calling for a federal investigating into her death at the southern Indiana jail.
"I'm throwing up blood," Chappell told corrections officers in her first request for help, saying she left the blood in the toilet as proof.
She repeatedly asked for corrections officers to come to her cell.
At one crying "I need help," eight times consistently for a minute. She requested to go to the hospital five times and often was made to repeat herself as corrections staff misunderstood her faint request.
"You need to go to the bathroom?" the corrections officer asked.
"I need to go to the hospital," Chappell said.
Chappell told corrections staff eight times she was vomiting blood, and asked for a nurse.
"I spoke to my sergeant and he said the nurse will see you in the morning," a corrections officer responded to Chappell.
Other inmates also hit the intercom on her behalf on at least four occasions overnight and into the morning of July 16.
"Can you do something," an inmate calls to a correction officer, as Chappell was naked on the floor in a common area of the jail.
"If that's not evidence of neglect what we heard on that audio then I don't know what the hell is," Aguiar said.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jeff Chalfant found no negligence and filed no charges for Chappell's death. Chalfant said jail staff checked on her several times, taking her temperature and blood pressure, and that she was seen by a nurse.
The Jackson County EMS report said Chappell was shackled on the way to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, cuffed at her wrist and ankles. EMTs drove "non-emergency" to the hospital, meaning no lights or sirens reporting "General Weakness."
In Chappell's ER report from Schneck Medical Center, a doctor wrote about "concern the patient maybe ingested ethylene glycol or methanol," which is antifreeze or the major ingredient found in rubbing alcohol.
A toxicologist listed her cause of death as probable toxicity but couldn't determine the substance so the manner of death was undetermined.
"It's a cover up, it's there, a blind person could see this," Chappell's sister Ronesha Murrell said.
Jackson County has denied WDRB News records requests and Chalfant refused on-camera interview requests. In his 16-page report details his decision to file no charges, Chalfant found no "reckless" conduct toward Chappell.
"Miss Chappell was not denied medical care," Chalfant wrote in his report. "Reasonable care is a matter of civil law, not criminal law. "
Chappell's family said the recordings are haunting but it only motivates them more to hold someone accountable for her death.
"We won't give up the fight," Chappell's mother Lavita McClain said. " I got faith, we're going to get justice."
Related Stories:
- After seeing toxicology report, family of Louisville woman who died in jail custody plans rally
- Family of Jackson County inmate who died in custody files lawsuit against jail workers
- ER report shows concern Louisville woman ingested poison before death in Indiana jail custody
- Investigation: Louisville woman 'suffered' before death in Indiana jail custody
- Attorneys: Louisville woman who died in custody of southern Indiana jail had bruises on her face
- ISP: Louisville woman dies while in custody at Jackson County Jail
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.