LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drag Queen Storytime-Kentucky is canceling events after a nationwide domestic terrorism alert from Homeland Security.
The Louisville-based nonprofit posted on social media that it has not received any known threats, but "safety has been and will always be our priority."
"As of now, any operations have been paused. We will not have any events until further notice. We as a board need time to figure out and try to find ways how we can hire security for any of our events," the organization said.
Homeland Security issued the alert on Nov. 30 about a "heightened threat environment." The alert warns that "lone offenders and small groups motivated by a range of ideological beliefs and/or personal grievances" to justify violence. The DHS warns that "targets of potential violence include public gatherings, faith-based institutions, the LGBTQI+ community, schools, racial and religious minorities, government facilities and personnel, U.S. critical infrastructure, the media, and perceived ideological opponents."
Drag Queen Storytime-Kentucky reads to children at events held at local libraries, schools, bookstores, community centers and other venues. The organization said its mission is to provide "inclusive, accessible, culturally diverse education."
The organization posted that, "We are committed to providing Queer education programming, but your safety is not negotiable. With these high levels of threats, we are meeting and figuring out ways we can continue to have programs while having more safety protocols."
The nationwide alert was issued following several mass shootings including one at a Colorado gay club where the patrons were celebrating a drag queen's birthday. Five people were killed and 17 wounded by gunfire in the attack.
