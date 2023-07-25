LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The driver of a car that crashed in southern Jefferson County on Friday afternoon has died, according to a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Aaron Ellis said that man, who has not been publicly identified at this time, died Tuesday morning at UofL Hospital.
The crash took place shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 21, in the 7400 block of Routt Road, near Old Heady Road.
Ellis said only one car was involved in the accident. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the driver of the car was traveling southbound on Routt Road and "failed to negotiate the curve" before crashing into a ditch and rolling over, Ellis said.
The driver was the only passenger in the car.
Ellis said he would be identified publicly by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office once next-of-kin have been notified.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
Previous story:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.