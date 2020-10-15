LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A driver was injured in Stephensburg on Wednesday after crashing into the rear of a parked fire truck that was responding to a fire.
The driver was taken to Baptist Health Hardin for evaluation, Stephensburg Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post. The truck sustained “significant damage,” the agency said.
Stephensburg Fire had responded to a grass/woods fire on the Western Kentucky Parkway, between Elizabethtown and Leitchfield, when the accident occurred.
The agency thanked responders from other agencies, including Kentucky State Police, Elizabethtown Fire Department and White Mills Fire Department.
