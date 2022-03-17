LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A driver speeding away from a hit and run crash was killed after slamming ot a TARC bus in the Algonquin neighborhood Thursday night.
Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the crash at Dixie Highway and Lee Street, near Algonquin Parkway and South 22nd Street, just before 8:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
Police said investigators determined the driver of the SUV as an adult male who was fleeing from a previous hit and run. The vehicle hit the TARC bus, which was southbound on Dixie Highway. The driver died at University of Louisville Hospital.
The bus was filled with passengers, and there were multiple people taken to local hospitals with injuries. Police said late Thursday night that none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.
The driver involved in the earlier hit-and-run was not injured. Police did not give details on when or where that crash happened.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation into the crash. Smiley said additional information would not be available until Friday morning.
The intersection of Lee Street and Dixie Highway closed to traffic in all directions for the police investigation.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.