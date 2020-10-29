LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In less than a week, drivers and businesses will see a big change on a busy section of Bardstown Road in the Highlands.
The traffic pattern on Bardstown Road between Eastern Parkway and Baxter Avenue will shift. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet begins re-striping the roadway on Nov. 4 to make it one-lane each direction. There will also be 24/7 on-street parking on both sides.
Another big change drivers will notice that will cut down on backups is designated left turning lanes along Bardstown Road at the large intersections like Bardstown Road at Eastern Parkway.
Metro Councilman Brandon Coan played a big role in the project. He says the goal is to improve pedestrian safety and bring more customers and support to businesses along the road. Coan hopes it will help the corridor become less of a commuter street and an alternative to interstates.
"People come from all over to eat and shop and hang out and go to the parks and that kind of thing, but I think what we want to reduce is just the amount of traffic that comes and goes and doesn't stop, doesn't shop here, doesn't spend time here during rush hour," Coan explains.
The reconfiguration is a small part of a massive Bardstown Road Safety project totaling over $7 million that spans from Broadway to past the Watterson Expressway.
The KYTC hopes the changes will help with pedestrian safety, slower travel speeds and adding extra parking in the area. The project will include repaving and is expected to be finished at the end of next year or the beginning of 2022.
Crews will begin re-striping lines next Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center lane "direction lights" will also be turned off next week. Eventually, the lights will be removed, as part of the project.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.