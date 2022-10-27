LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Duke Energy is dedicating more money to power its energy bill assistance program.
The power company is putting an additional $200,000 into financial assistance for customers struggling to pay their bill.
Qualifying customers can get up to a $300 credit each year.
This year, Duke Energy has already helped about 1,700 Indiana households with more than $378,000 in assistance.
"We know that our customers are facing rising costs for necessities, from groceries and transportation to their electric bill, which as risen due to escalating fuel costs to produce electricity," said Duke Energy Indiana President Stan Pinegar, in a statement. "We've found that more of our customers could take advantage of the resources available to them, and we want to connect them to help."
Indiana residents facing financial challenges are also encouraged to apply to the Indiana Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The application period opened on Oct. 3.
Anyone interested in applying should contact their local service provider.
"We expect that with the rising cost of natural gas and heating oil, as well as the challenging economy, the number of families in need of energy assistance will increase again this year," said Jacob Sipe, executive director of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, in a statement. "We are proud to partner with our local service providers to administer the Energy Assistance Program to help Hoosiers with these costs."
To learn about more tools available to those faced with financial challenges, click here.
