LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A scout troop is creating a safe space to properly dispose of American flags.
Floyd Central High School senior Jeff Braden wanted to create a fire pit for flag retirement ceremonies for his Eagle Scout project.
It's now being built at the Veteran's Memorial in Clarksville in the shape of a pentagon. Concrete was laid on Saturday.
Bricks will be laid to put up the military branch flags.
Braden said they used to have ceremonies in the grass nearby, but he thought there should be a more respectful space for it.
"I think with everything that's been going on, a lot haven't really had the chance to feel good about their country, a lot really haven't had the chance to say 'I'm proud to be an American,'" Braden said. "This is just a chance for them to be in their community, be active and be proud to have done what they have done for their country."
The troop has been involved in ceremonies in the past. They plan to have an unveiling with a proper flag retirement in the near future.
